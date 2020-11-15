Santa Maria firefighters extinguish storage facility fire

Fire

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria City Fire knocked down a fire that broke out in a storage facility Saturday night.

SM Fire Engines 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, Truck 1, Battalion Chief 2 and Santa Barbara County Engines 21 and 26 all responded to the facility on the 1200 block W Stowell Road at 6:50 p.m.

It appears the fire was contained to one of the many storage units at the location.

Santa Barbara County and CAL FIRE firefighters helped to cover Santa Maria City calls during the incident.

No injuries were reported in connection to this fire, however, the cause is still under investigation.