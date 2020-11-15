Controlled burn underway at Paso Robles Airport

Fire

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - A controlled burn and fire training exercise is underway Sunday morning at the Paso Robles Airport.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services alongside CAL FIRE personnel will work on the burn training between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters want to warn the community that smoke will be visible in the area during that time, but there is nothing to be worried about.

Paso Robles Firefighters with the assistance from @CALFIRE_SLO will be conducting a controlled burn and training exercise at Paso Robles airport Sunday 11/15. Smoke will be visible in the area. pic.twitter.com/wMaYE0n7qO — Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services (@PasoRoblesES) November 14, 2020

PR Fire said the cooler weather and increased relative humidity this month, has created an opportunity to finish their burning and live-fire training that was supposed to take place before the very busy fire season.

Two Paso Robles Fire engines, one squad and one Battalion Chief from Paso Robles will be participating in the exercise along with fire resources from the nearby Cal Fire station 98.