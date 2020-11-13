Brush fire breaks out near Ventura Harbor

Fire

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura County firefighters responded to a brush fire that broke out near the Ventura Harbor Friday afternoon.

The fire sprang up around 1 p.m. on the 3700 block of Harbor Boulevard near the Santa Clara River bridge.

A County Fire helicopter responded to assist with the fire.

Firefighters are describing the burn as small in size, however, due to dense brush the fire is putting out a lot of smoke.

Residents from Oxnard, Santa Paula, Fillmore, Camarillo and Ventura may see or smell the smoke throughout the afternoon.

Ventura County Fire Department @VCFD helicopter #6 overhead of a small vegetation fire near Harbor Blvd and Santa Clara River bridge. @VCFD_PIO @VCAirUnit pic.twitter.com/PjVq0ZgtGJ — CHP Ventura (@CHP_Ventura) November 13, 2020

We will update this story as more information becomes available.