Skip to Content
Fire
By
Published 3:09 pm

Brush fire breaks out near Ventura Harbor

ventura harbor fire 111320 1
Ventura County Fire Department
ventura harbor fire 111320 3
Ventura County Fire Department
ventura harbor fire 111320 2
Ventura County Fire Department
IMG_6191
Oliver Forster / KEYT
IMG_6188
Oliver Forster / KEYT

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura County firefighters responded to a brush fire that broke out near the Ventura Harbor Friday afternoon.

The fire sprang up around 1 p.m. on the 3700 block of Harbor Boulevard near the Santa Clara River bridge.

A County Fire helicopter responded to assist with the fire.

Firefighters are describing the burn as small in size, however, due to dense brush the fire is putting out a lot of smoke.

Residents from Oxnard, Santa Paula, Fillmore, Camarillo and Ventura may see or smell the smoke throughout the afternoon.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Ventura County

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor at KEYT | KCOY | KKFX.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content