Brush fire breaks out near Ventura Harbor
VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura County firefighters responded to a brush fire that broke out near the Ventura Harbor Friday afternoon.
The fire sprang up around 1 p.m. on the 3700 block of Harbor Boulevard near the Santa Clara River bridge.
A County Fire helicopter responded to assist with the fire.
Firefighters are describing the burn as small in size, however, due to dense brush the fire is putting out a lot of smoke.
Residents from Oxnard, Santa Paula, Fillmore, Camarillo and Ventura may see or smell the smoke throughout the afternoon.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
