Attic fire destroys roof of Santa Maria home

Fire

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria firefighters responded to an attic fire early Sunday morning that caused extensive damage to the roof of a home.

The fire broke out around 1:26 a.m. on the 700 block of North Oakley Avenue.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found a single-story house with a large fire burning in the attic. Five different engines responded along with a truck and battalion chief who reported the flames were fully extinguished around 3:30 a.m.

Fortunately, no residents or firefighters were injured during the incident.

City Fire said the burn was contained to the attic area of the house and did not spread downward, however, it did cause extensive damage to the roof. The home has been deemed uninhabitable at this time and the residents are staying elsewhere.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.