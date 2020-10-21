Planned research burn takes place at Sedgewick Reserve

Fire

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - A planned research burn took place at the Sedgewick Reserve today.

The one-day burn was just east of and adjacent to Figueroa Creek. It burned three acres of grasses.

The purpose of the burn was to study the effects of fire behavior on varying rangeland vegetation types and vegetative loads.

These planned fire typically burn less intensely than wildfires. They can also help prevent the spread of future wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds.

The planned burn was coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department with Santa Barbara County APCD, San Luis Obispo County APCD, San Joaquin Valley APCD, Ventura County APCD, and the California Air Resources Board in order to minimize impacts on air quality on surrounding communities.