Firefighters put out small brush fire in Santa Ynez Valley

Fire

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - Firefighters from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department put out a small vegetation fire in the Santa Ynez Valley Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on the 5600 block of Armour Ranch Road just before 2:30 p.m.

The fire burned three to five acres in light brush before forward progress was stopped.

VegetationFire- #Alamo Fire 5600 block Armour Ranch Rd. in Santa Ynez Valley. Alamo IC reporting fwd progress stopped on a 3-5 acre fire in light grass. Private water tenders o/s assisting SBC. Investigator en route. *Call Newsline* C/T 2:24 pic.twitter.com/PdU3hODC4b — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) October 21, 2020

According to Santa Barbara County Fire public information officer Mike Eliason, private water tenders assisted firefighters with the response.

A helicopter provided a water drop and Los Padres fire assisted with the response.

The fire is under investigation.