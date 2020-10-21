Skip to Content
Fire
By
Published 3:18 pm

Firefighters put out small brush fire in Santa Ynez Valley

fire drop armour ranch fire
Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Firefighters put out a small brush fire in the Santa Ynez Valley Wednesday

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - Firefighters from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department put out a small vegetation fire in the Santa Ynez Valley Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on the 5600 block of Armour Ranch Road just before 2:30 p.m.

The fire burned three to five acres in light brush before forward progress was stopped.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire public information officer Mike Eliason, private water tenders assisted firefighters with the response.

A helicopter provided a water drop and Los Padres fire assisted with the response.

The fire is under investigation.

Santa Barbara- S County / Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Author Profile Photo

Travis Schlepp

Travis Schlepp is the Digital Content Director for KEYT | KCOY | KKFX.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content