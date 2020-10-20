NTSB to announce probable cause of fatal Conception dive boat fire

Fire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Federal authorities with the National Transportation Safety Board will vote Tuesday morning on what they believe was the cause of a fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara.

The NewsChannel will broadcast the meeting live at 10 a.m. on Tuesday for the announcement of that vote.













Last month, an NTSB report stated cell phones and other electronics plugged into outlets was a possible cause to the fire. One crew member told authorities he saw sparks when he plugged in his cellphone hours before the fire.

Five crew members were asleep above deck when the fire broke out and jumped into the water to escape. Authorities say they tried to save the others. The crew members told investigators they were never instructed on emergency procedures.

Coast Guard records show the Conception had passed its two most recent safety inspections.