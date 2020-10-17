Firefighters extinguish vegetation fire south of Turnpike Road in Santa Barbara

Fire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a vegetation fire that broke out south of the Turnpike Road offramp in Santa Barbara.

The fire was called in around 4:36 p.m. off the northbound side of Highway 101.

Multiple engines responded, but the scene was fully cleared within 45 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

