Research burn scheduled for Sedgwick Ranch

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Fire Department will be conducting a research burn on the Sedgewick Reserve in the Santa Ynez Valley.

It will burn just east of and adjacent to Figeroa Creek.

The burn is scheduled to take place this week when conditions favor the smoke moving away from populated areas.

Approximately three acres of grass of varying height will be burned.

The goal of this burn is to study the effects of fire behavior on varying rangeland vegetation types and vegetative loads.

This burn is being planned and coordinated by Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Santa Barbara County APCD, San Luis Obispo County APCD, San Joaquin Valley APCD, Ventura County APCD, and the California Air Resources Board.

Due to changing winds and weather conditions, it is difficult to predict which areas of the county, if any, may be most affected by smoke from the burn.

If you smell smoke, take precautions and use common sense to reduce any harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities.