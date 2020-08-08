Brush fire breaks out between HWY 33 and Ventura Avenue

Fire

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Ventura County firefighters responded to a brush fire that broke out between Highway 33 and Ventura Avenue, north of Ventura late Saturday morning.

The burn was reported around 11:37 p.m.

County firefighters on scene reported the fire was about 100-by-50 feet in size, burning in medium fuels.

The flames are being pushed by 15-mile-per-hour winds in the area.

Five county engines and hand crew responded to the burn. Firefighters estimate the fire will be under control quickly.

CHP is performing traffic control in the area.