Evacuation warnings lifted for brush fire burning near Los Alamos

Fire

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. - Evacuations warning were issued after a fire broke out in Los Alamos.

The fire was first reported around 3 p.m. near the Skyview Motel.

The fire was burning in a grass field off the side of the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol online incident log.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the fire burned about four acres and structures were threatened.

Evacuations warnings were issued for homes near Price Ranch Road in Los Alamos.

By 3:35 p.m., evacuation warnings were lifted and forward progress of the fire was stopped.

The fire is currently under investigation.