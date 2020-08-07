Skip to Content
Evacuation warnings lifted for brush fire burning near Los Alamos

pge los alamos skyview
PG&E ALERTWildfire
Sky Fire as seen from the Pacific Gas & Electric wildfire camera.

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. - Evacuations warning were issued after a fire broke out in Los Alamos.

The fire was first reported around 3 p.m. near the Skyview Motel.

The fire was burning in a grass field off the side of the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol online incident log.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the fire burned about four acres and structures were threatened.

Evacuations warnings were issued for homes near Price Ranch Road in Los Alamos.

By 3:35 p.m., evacuation warnings were lifted and forward progress of the fire was stopped.

The fire is currently under investigation.

