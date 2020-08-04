Fire burning near Cholame Y in SLO County scorches 240 acres

Fire

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - A fast-moving vegetation fire is burning east of Shandon near the Highway 41/46 intersection commonly known as the Cholame Y.

The fire began at around 4:40 p.m. and quickly grew. At 5:10 p.m., it was estimated to have burned about 75 acres with potential of burning 300 acres.

CAL FIRE says structures aren’t currently threatened. The area is a cattle land area with not many structures around.

The fire grew quickly, according to CAL FIRE.

By 6 p.m., the fire had burned 240 acres and was 20% contained, but CAL FIRE said forward progress was beginning to slow down.

The cause of the fire may be linked to a vehicle dragging a chain, a CAL FIRE spokesman said.

Highway 41 was closed between Highway 33 in Kern County and the Cholame Y. An estimate for when the roadway would be reopened was not available.

