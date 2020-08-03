Firefighters responding to fire burning in Cuyama Valley

Fire

NEW CUYAMA, Calif. - Firefighters responded to a large brush fire that broke out along Highway 166 in the Cuyama Valley Monday evening.

The fire was first reported around 6:15 p.m.

The fire kicked up large plumes of smoke as it encroached closer to the highway, according to the California Highway Patrol online incident log.

CAL FIRE and Santa Barbara County Fire responded to the fire. Kern County has not responded at this time but may offer aid if the fire grows in size.

CHP ordered the closure of Highway 166 in the area of the fire. The westbound lane of Highway 166 was closed at Stubblefield Road.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the fire has burned about 100 acres with potential to burn 200.

This is a developing situation. Check back for additional details.