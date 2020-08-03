Firefighters halt forward progress of fire burning in Cuyama Valley

Fire

NEW CUYAMA, Calif. - Firefighters responded to a large brush fire that broke out along Highway 166 in the Cuyama Valley Monday evening.

The fire was first reported around 6:08 p.m.

The fire kicked up large plumes of smoke as it encroached closer to the highway, according to the California Highway Patrol online incident log.

CAL FIRE, Los Padres National Forest and Santa Barbara County Fire responded to the fire. Kern County has not responded at this time but may offer aid if the fire grows in size.

CHP ordered the closure of Highway 166 in the area of the fire. The westbound lane of Highway 166 was closed at Stubblefield Road.

The first arriving engine found 20 acres burning with a moderate rate of spread.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the fire has burned about 100 acres with the potential to burn 200.

By 7:42 p.m., County Fire reported all forward progress of the burn had been stopped at 130 acres. However, it is not yet contained. Firefighters will remain on scene to fully line the burn.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing situation. Check back for additional details.