Vegetation fire breaks out on Foxen Canyon Road east of Sisquoc

Fire

SANTA MARIA VALLEY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a vegetation fire that broke out Sunday evening in Santa Maria.

The burn was reported around 4:06 p.m. on the 6600 block of Foxen Canyon Road.

It is unclear how big the fire is at this time or if any structures are threatened.

Firefighters are on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.