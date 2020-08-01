Ventura County firefighters tackle brush fire in river bottom near Santa Paula

Fire

SANTA PAULA, Calif. - Ventura County firefighters responded to reports of a vegetation fire that broke out in a river bottom late Saturday morning.

The fire was reported around 11:54 p.m. in the area of the Santa Clara River and Santa Paula Creek near South Mountain Road.

Firefighters described the fire as being 50-by-50-feet in size located about ten yards in.

Two fire engines, one water tender and one fire dozer are on scene mitigating the burn.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.