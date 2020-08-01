Pond Fire near Creston reaches 1,200 acres, evacuations underway

Fire

CRESTON, Calif. - Firefighters responded to a wildfire south of Creston, prompting evacuations and road closures Saturday evening.

The fire was first reported around 4:33 p.m. on the 3400 block of Katacreek Road near Oak Creek Place.

CAL FIRE reported the fire was over 50 acres in size as of 5:21 p.m.

By 6:15 p.m., the fire had grown to 400 acres. Firefighters are calling this the Pond Fire.

As of 7:30 p.m., CAL FIRE said the blaze has reached 1,200 acres in size.

Highway 58 is closed and evacuations are underway in the area.

One structure has been destroyed by the fire, other structures are threatened.

CAL FIRE asks that everyone please pay attention to evacuation zones and avoid the area of the fire at this time.

Evacuations

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said they are assisting with evacuations.

Evacuations are taking place from Highway 58 and Huer Huero Road to Parkhill Road and Huer Huero Road.

A reverse 911 call was sent out to residents asking them to leave their residence immediately.

Road Closures

According to CHP, Huer Huero Road is closed at Highway 58 and Parkhill Road for the fire.

The fire is reportedly spreading southwest.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.