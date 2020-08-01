Firefighters respond to vegetation fire at Neal Spring Road east of Templeton

Fire

TEMPLETON, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County firefighters responded to a vegetation fire that broke out Saturday afternoon off of Neal Spring Road near Templeton.

The fire was reported around 12:53 p.m.

Neal Spring Road was closed in both directions by California Highway Patrol from Hollyhock Lane to Deer View Lane around 1:37 p.m.

Multiple fire engines and trucks are on scene.

As of 2:04 p.m., the fire is estimated to be about 25 to 30 acres in size. CAL FIRE reported they are making good progress in stopping the flames.

The cause of the burn is under investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.