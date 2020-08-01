Evacuations underway, roads closed near Creston as firefighters battle 400-acre wildfire

Fire

CRESTON, Calif. - Firefighters responded to a wildfire south of Creston, prompting evacuations and road closures Saturday evening.

The fire was first reported around 4:33 p.m. on the 3400 block of Katacreek Road near Oak Creek Place.

CAL FIRE reported the fire was over 50 acres in size as of 5:21 p.m.

By 6:15 p.m., the fire had grown to 400 acres. Firefighters are calling this the Pond Fire.

Highway 58 is closed and evacuations are underway in the area.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said they are assisting with evacuations. A reverse 911 call was sent out to residents from Highway 58 and Huer Huero Road to Parkhill Road and Huer Huero Road.

According to CHP, Huer Huero Road is closed at Highway 58 and Parkhill Road for the fire.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.