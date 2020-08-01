Central Coast firefighters help battle 4,125 acre Apple Fire in Riverside County
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - As of Saturday afternoon, A wildfire in the Cherry Valley area of Riverside County remained 0% contained after spreading to 4,125 acres, fire officials said. Several evacuation orders and warnings were in place.
Firefighters from Santa Maria and Lompoc traveled to Riverside County to help battle the growing fire.
More evacuations were ordered Saturday afternoon. At least one home and two outbuildings were destroyed by the fire. The blaze, which began as two adjacent fires, was reported shortly before 5 p.m. Friday in Cherry Valley, an unincorporated area near the city of Beaumont in Riverside County.
Fire officials said at least one single family dwelling and two outbuildings were destroyed by the fire near Avenida Miravilla.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
