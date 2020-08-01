Central Coast firefighters help battle 4,125 acre Apple Fire in Riverside County

Fire

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - As of Saturday afternoon, A wildfire in the Cherry Valley area of Riverside County remained 0% contained after spreading to 4,125 acres, fire officials said. Several evacuation orders and warnings were in place.

#AppleFIRE [UPDATE] The fire is now 4,125 acres & 0% contained. Several evacuation orders & warnings are in place. More more information please see our Incident Fact Sheet posted to https://t.co/zegCDyb59r. pic.twitter.com/4lHSRbc7A9 — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 1, 2020

Firefighters from Santa Maria and Lompoc traveled to Riverside County to help battle the growing fire.

Engine 305 is enroute to Riverside County as part of Strike Team 1521C to assist with the Apple Incident. #applefire pic.twitter.com/HRWYleXSlP — Santa Maria Fire (@SMFDHQ) August 1, 2020

Bright and early E-351 and crew on their way to the Apple Fire in Riverside County at 2:30 this morning. Posted by Lompoc City Fire Department on Saturday, August 1, 2020

More evacuations were ordered Saturday afternoon. At least one home and two outbuildings were destroyed by the fire. The blaze, which began as two adjacent fires, was reported shortly before 5 p.m. Friday in Cherry Valley, an unincorporated area near the city of Beaumont in Riverside County.

Fire officials said at least one single family dwelling and two outbuildings were destroyed by the fire near Avenida Miravilla.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.