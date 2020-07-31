Santa Barbara County firefighters stop forward progress of 10-acre brush fire near Santa Maria

Fire

SANTA MARIA VALLEY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a vegetation fire that broke out Friday afternoon near Santa Maria.

Around 2:37 p.m., firefighters received reports of a burn on the 6000 block of Cat Canyon Road south of Sisquoc.

County Fire sent a full vegetation response.

Ground and air crews worked the side of the fire to help control its spread.

At 3:40 p.m., the fire was about one to two acres in size. Firefighters estimated it could grow up to 100 acres.

Fortunately, less than an hour later, at around 4:36 p.m., County Fire announced forward progress of the burn was stopped. The fire was held at a total of 10 acres in size.

Fire crews remained on the scene to mop up the area.

No injuries were reported or structures damaged in connection to this fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.