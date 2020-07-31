Branch Fire: 3,022 acres, 90% contained

Fire

CALIFORNIA VALLEY, Calif. - A vegetation fire that broke out in the rural California Valley is nearly contained.

The Branch Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon near Highway 58 and Soda Lake Road. It has burned 3,022 acres and is currently 90% contained, Cal Fire said.

The fire grew quickly Tuesday night, starting as only a few hundred acres to exploding to more than 3,000. Evacuations were ordered for residents in the rural agricultural valley.

On Wednesday evening, those evacuations were lifted.