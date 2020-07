Fire

MORRO BAY, Calif. - Firefighters successfully contained a structure fire at a Morro Bay home Thursday afternoon.

Morro Bay City Fire crews received the call around 4:18 p.m. and responded to the 400 block Estero Avenue.

The fire was reportedly contained within the hour.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It is unclear if anyone was injured during this incident or how serious the damage to the home was.