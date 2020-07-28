Santa Barbara County firefighters put out apartment fire near Goleta

Fire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Firefighters put out a fire in an apartment near Goleta around 7:35 p.m Tuesday.

It was on the 100 block of Camino De Vida. Smoke was seen coming out of the second floor of the building when fire crews arrived, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

The stove and cabinets in the kitchen were damaged. Firefighters said grease fires can be hard to put out because you can't use water to put them out.

"The most challenging thing is that you really cant use water on a grease fire. You usually smother a grease fire and that's what we encourage folks to do if they do have a fire on the stove that involves grease to cover it, smother it," Santa Barbara County Battalion Chief Craig Vanderzwaag said.

One person was displaced because of the fire. Nobody was injured, Santa Barbara County Fire said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.