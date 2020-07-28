Evacuations ordered as fire burns 1,500 acres in California Valley

Fire

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Evacuations were ordered after a large vegetation fire broke out in the California Valley Tuesday afternoon.

The Branch Fire was first reported around 3:30 p.m. near Highway 58 and Soda Lake Road.

The fire quickly burned 350 acres but exploded in size, growing to more than 1,500 acres over the next hour.

CAL FIRE is leading the fire response. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is handling evacuations.

Evacuations were issued for Soda Lake Road to Branch Mountain Road and Belmont Trail to Greybriar. Evacuees were being directed to the recreation center.

As of 5:15 p.m., the fire was 10 percent contained.