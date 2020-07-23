Brush fire breaks out on CSU Channel Islands campus, threatening structures

Fire

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Ventura County firefighters responded to reports of a vegetation fire on the CSU Channel Islands campus Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 2:10 p.m. on the corner of Oxnard and Ventura streets.

Upon arriving, firefighters determined the burn was about two acres in size and threatening multiple structures.

An active structure protection strategy was put in place by fire crews.

Around 2:55 p.m., firefighters announced the structure threat was mitigated and the two-to-three acre fire was beginning to be controlled.

The fire was knocked down around 3:13 p.m. Crews remained at the scene to mop up the area.

#LewisFire Update: Firefighters have the active fire knocked down with smoldering spots left. Hoselines around the fire and crews working to build handline. All aircraft has been released. Crews will be out mopping up hotspots for the next few hours. @fedfire72 @OxnardFire pic.twitter.com/aWy2ubhaZ6 — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) July 23, 2020

No evacuations were made. Potrero Road was closed to traffic while firefighters responded to the burn.

Additional units were requested.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.