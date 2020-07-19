Firefighters respond to brush fire along HWY 41 east of Paso Robles

Fire

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE firefighters responded to reports of a brush fire that broke out along Highway 41 east of Paso Robles on Sunday.

The fire was reported around 3:43 p.m. near Shandon at the intersection of Highway 41 and Highway 46.

Upon arriving, firefighters reported the burn was two acres in size. As of 4:10 p.m., the fire was halted at under three acres in size. Crews will remain on scene to mop up the area.

Drivers are asked to travel cautiously as fire equipment is still along the highway.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.