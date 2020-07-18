Paso Robles firefighters extinguish vegetation fire between two homes off Osos Way

Fire

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Paso Robles firefighters responded to a brush fire that broke out in the area of Osos Way and Vista Grande Friday afternoon.

The call came in around 3:50 p.m. The first arriving crew at the scene found a 0.68-acre burn in the field between two homes off Osos Way.

Firefighters quickly contained the fire before it could damage either home.

Two fire engines, one squad and one Battalion Chief from Paso Robles responded to the burn alongside three fire engines and two Battalion Chief’s from CAL FIRE.

Firefighters investigated the area and determined that a mowing operation on a nearby property started the fire.

While conditions were very windy at the time of the fire, firefighters said that compliance with the City of Paso Robles weed abatement ordinance helped limit the fire's potential. The weed abatement ordinance requires that property owners clear all vegetation within 50 feet from the edge of their property in all directions and within 100 feet of their home.

The Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind community members that mowing in the late afternoon during warm, dry, and/or windy conditions can easily ignite dry vegetation.

More information on the city's weed abatement ordinance can be read here.