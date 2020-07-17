Vegetation fire breaks out off Jalama Road, west of HWY 1 near Lompoc

Fire

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters and deputies responded to a vegetation fire that broke out Friday afternoon near the 4100 block of Jalama Road just south of Lompoc.

The fire was reported around 2:16 p.m. in an area about two miles west of Highway 1.

The Sheriff's Office is asking residents to avoid the area if possible and to proceed with caution due to emergency equipment in the area.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.