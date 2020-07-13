Vegetation fire breaks out in Goleta, slows HWY 101 traffic

Fire

GOLETA, Calif. - A vegetation fire sparked Monday afternoon in Goleta, causing slowdowns on Highway 101.

The fire was first reported around 2:20 p.m. between Los Carneros Road and Fairview Avenue.

Southbound traffic on Highway 101 was affected due to large plumes of drifting smoke. Southbound lanes of the freeway were brought to a standstill due to the fire.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident log, a lumber yard was possibly on fire.

Large plumes of black smoke could be seen throughout the area. Images of the smoke were captured by Pacific Gas & Electric's ALERTWildfire camera at UC Santa Barbara.

This is a developing situation, please check back for the latest details.