One acre vegetation fire breaks out in Goleta, slows HWY 101 traffic

Fire

GOLETA, Calif. - A vegetation fire sparked Monday afternoon in Goleta, causing slowdowns on Highway 101.

The fire was first reported around 2:20 p.m. between Los Carneros Road and Fairview Avenue in the vegetation along the southbound lanes of the 101.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said it appeared to be a homeless encampment fire that took off in the vegetation between Highway 101 and the train tracks.

As of 3:40 p.m., the fire had grown to one acre in size, however, forward progress was stopped by firefighters.

County Fire ground crews and a County air support unit helicopter worked together to attack the flames.

Firefighters remained on scene to mop up vegetation around the fire.

Southbound traffic on Highway 101 was affected due to large plumes of drifting smoke. Southbound lanes of the freeway were brought to a standstill due to the fire.

According to Caltrans, the number two (right) lane of the southbound 101 freeway at Fairview Avenue in Goleta was closed for the fire. The number one (left) lane remained open but traffic was heavy in the area.

Caltrans said drivers may detour from the US 101 and travel east on Hollister Avenue.

It is unclear at this time when the southbound number two lane at Fairview Avenue will reopen.

Large plumes of black smoke could be seen throughout the area. Images of the smoke were captured by Pacific Gas & Electric's ALERTWildfire camera at UC Santa Barbara.

The California Highway Patrol incident log said a nearby lumber yard was possibly on fire. After being checked out, firefighters confirmed the lumber yard was not touched by the flames.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing situation, please check back for the latest details.