Firefighters tackle blaze in Ventura Riverbed

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura City, Ventura County and Oxnard firefighters responded to a riverbed fire Monday evening.

The fire broke out around 4:19 p.m. in the Ventura Riverbed just north of West Main Street near Peking Street. Firefighters said the blaze traveled upriver driven by wind and heavy fuel.

City Fire warned that the fire was near the Ventura RV Park. However, no structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.

As of about 7:30 p.m., City Fire said the blaze had reached 1.9 acres in size. A total of 45 fire personnel were on scene fighting the burn which is now fully contained.

Firefighters predict the blaze will be fully controlled within one to two hours.

Ventura City firefighters determined that a generator belonging to a transient started the fire when it was operated in the river bottom brush.

Ventura County

