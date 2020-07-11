Firefighters knock down small vegetation fire threatening homes east of Paso Robles

Fire

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE responded to a vegetation fire that broke out off Geneseo Road and Mack Lane east of Paso Robles on Saturday.

The call came in around 2:46 p.m.

CAL FIRE Engine 50 arrived on scene and was able to stop forward progress of the 1.1-acre burn within five minutes of their arrival.

Three homes nearby were initially threatened, however, after quick work by firefighters, the blaze was knocked down.

After investigating, crews determined the fire was started after a tire blew off of a vehicle traveling on Geneseo Road. The sudden mechanical failure mixed with the heat of the day ended up catching the roadside brush on fire.

No injuries were reported.