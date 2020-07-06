Brush fire breaks out along Highway 101 north of Atascadero

Fire

ATASCADERO, Calif. - Atascadero Fire and California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a brush fire along the right-hand side of northbound Highway 101 Monday evening.

The calls came in around 9:09 p.m. just south of San Ramon Road.

The northbound lanes of the freeway were temporarily closed around 9:17 p.m. due to heavy smoke from the burn. They were reopened around 9:30 p.m. San Ramon Road was closed as well and has not been reopened.

CHP received reports that the fire was started after a firework was thrown out of a vehicle.

Firefighters remained on scene to continue clearing hot spots from the fire.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.