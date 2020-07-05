SLO County firefighters battle 32 acre fire south of Shandon, now 75% contained

Fire

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters in San Luis Obispo County responded to a blaze that broke out south of Shandon in the area of San Juan Road and Gillis Canyon Road.

The vegetation fire was called in around 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

CAL FIRE reported a 10 acre fire upon arrival with a moderate rate of spread. They predicted the fire may spread up to 30 acres.

At around 11:53 a.m., the fire was recorded at 25 acres and it had reached 40% containment.

As of 1:48 p.m., CAL FIRE reported the blaze reached a total of 32 acres and was 75% contained.

Firefighters will remain at the scene for a few more hours to strengthen containment lines and mop up the area.

The fire is being attacked from both the ground and the air.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.