SLO County firefighters battle 25 acre fire south of Shandon

Fire

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters in San Luis Obispo County responded to a blaze that broke out south of Shandon in the area of San Juan Road and Gillis Canyon Road.

The vegetation fire was called in around 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

CAL FIRE reported a 10 acre fire upon arrival with a moderate rate of spread. They predicted the fire could spread up to 30 acres.

As of 11:53 p.m., the fire was recorded at 25 acres and 40% contained. Forward progress of the burn has been stopped by firefighters.

The fire is being attacked from both the ground and the air.

