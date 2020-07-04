Small fire breaks out off South Main Street near Templeton High School

Fire

TEMPLETON, Calif. - Templeton firefighters responded to a small fire that broke out off South Main Street just in front of Templeton High School Saturday afternoon.

The fire was called in around 3:17 p.m.

CAL FIRE planned to assist Templeton firefighters, however, when the fire was determined to be small, CAL FIRE canceled their response.

A Chief with the Templeton Fire Department said the fire was probably caused by a firework that was set off in the area.

As a reminder, while fireworks are allowed to be used in Templeton on the Fourth of July, they should only be detonated in safe areas away from dry brush and buildings.