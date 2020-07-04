Firefighters respond to blaze at Highway 101 and 166 north of Santa Maria

Fire

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County firefighters responded to a vegetation fire burning near the intersection of Highway 101 and the Cuyama Highway north of Santa Maria Saturday afternoon.

The call came in around 1:56 p.m. Santa Maria Fire sent over a crew to assist with the incident.

As firefighters battled the blaze, heavy smoke could be seen blowing across the lanes of Highway 101. Flames were also visible burning along the westside of the freeway.

CHP reported the fire is under control by firefighters and should be out shortly.

As of 2:30 p.m., California Highway Patrol closed the southbound onramp to Highway 166.

Drivers are advised to slow down when passing through the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.