Firefighters respond to 25 acre brush fire near Lake Nacimiento

Fire

LAKE NACIMIENTO, Calif. - Firefighters responded to a brush fire that broke out Sunday afternoon near Gage Irving Road and Running Deer Road next to Lake Nacimiento.

The burn was called in around 1:07 p.m.

CAL FIRE firefighters responded to the scene and said there were about five acres burning in grass and oak woodland at 1:23 p.m.

As of 2:55 p.m., they report the fire has reached 25 acres in size. However, the rate of spread has been slowed.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.