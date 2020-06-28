Skip to Content
Fire
By
Published 2:56 pm

Firefighters respond to 25 acre brush fire near Lake Nacimiento

gage irving road fire
CAL FIRE
Smoke can be seen from a roughly five acre grass fire burning near Lake Nacimiento.

LAKE NACIMIENTO, Calif. - Firefighters responded to a brush fire that broke out Sunday afternoon near Gage Irving Road and Running Deer Road next to Lake Nacimiento.

The burn was called in around 1:07 p.m.

CAL FIRE firefighters responded to the scene and said there were about five acres burning in grass and oak woodland at 1:23 p.m.

As of 2:55 p.m., they report the fire has reached 25 acres in size. However, the rate of spread has been slowed.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

San Luis Obispo County

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor at KEYT | KCOY | KKFX.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply