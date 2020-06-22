Two structures destroyed as River Fire moves through Paso Robles

Fire

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - A vegetation fire that started in the Salinas Riverbed Monday afternoon prompted neighborhood evacuations after it spread beyond the riverbed.

The River Fire was first reported around 1:55 p.m. The fire burned in the riverbed but ultimately jumped South River Road, which led to evacuations being ordered.

Paso Robles Fire Department, CAL FIRE, Five Cities Fire Authority, Atascadero and San Luis Obispo City Fire Departments responded.

The fire has burned about 10 acres and is currently 10% contained.

Officials on scene said two structures were destroyed by the fire.

Evacuations

According to the Paso Robles Police Department, residents in the Navajo, Cheyenne, Shoshone, and Capital Hill neighborhoods are being ordered to evacuate.

At around 4:15 p.m., evacuation orders were expanded to include Rolling Hill, Montbello Oaks, Kleck, and the area up to Highway 46. People who live in these areas are being told to evacuate immediately.

Two evacuation sites have been set up at the Paso Robles Veterans Hall at 240 Scott Street and the Senior Center at 270 Scott Street.

Road Closures

South River Road is closed from 13th Street to Navajo Street due to the fire, the police department said.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident log, Caltrans is working to close the northbound Paso Robles Street off-ramp.

More than 2,000 Pacific Gas & Electric customers are currently without power according to the utility's outage map.