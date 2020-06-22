Fire breaks out near Happy Canyon Road in Santa Ynez Valley

Fire

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County and Los Padres National Forest firefighters responded to a fire that broke out on the 9500 block of Happy Canyon Road Monday afternoon.

The call came in around 4:46 p.m. from the Santa Ynez Valley.

The burn is about two to three acres in size. Firefighters reported they are making good progress.

The fire is being attacked from both the ground and the air.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.