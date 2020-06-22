Skip to Content
Fire
By
today at 5:43 pm
Published 6:16 pm

Fire breaks out near Happy Canyon Road in Santa Ynez Valley

KEYT flammable fire generic

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County and Los Padres National Forest firefighters responded to a fire that broke out on the 9500 block of Happy Canyon Road Monday afternoon.

The call came in around 4:46 p.m. from the Santa Ynez Valley.

The burn is about two to three acres in size. Firefighters reported they are making good progress.

The fire is being attacked from both the ground and the air.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Santa Barbara- S County / Santa Maria - North County

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor at KEYT | KCOY | KKFX.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply