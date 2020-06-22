Fast-moving fire prompts evacuations in Paso Robles

Fire

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - A vegetation fire that started in the Salinas Riverbed Monday afternoon prompted neighborhood evacuations after it spread beyond the riverbed.

The fire was first reported around 1:55 p.m. The fire burned in the riverbed but ultimately jumped South River Road, which led to evacuations being ordered.

Evacuations

According to the Paso Robles Police Department, residents in the Navajo, Cheyenne, Shoshone, and Capital Hill neighborhoods are being ordered to evacuate.

Two evacuation sites were set up at the Paso Robles Veterans Hall at 240 Scott Street and the Senior Center at 270 Scott Street.

Road Closures

South River Road is closed from 13th Street to Navajo Street due to the fire, the police department said.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident log, Caltrans is working to close the northbound Paso Robles Street off-ramp.

More than 2,000 Pacific Gas & Electric customers are currently without power according to the utility's outage map.

This is a breaking news situation and we will provide more updates as we learn more.