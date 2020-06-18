Fire near Paso Robles destroys RV
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - At least one RV has been destroyed in Whitley Gardens near Paso Robles. Firefighters say the flames extending into multiple RV's, cars, and trash.
The fire was first reported at 8:39 p.m. and firefighters reported containing the blaze just two hours later.
Flames did not jump to a neighboring house due to defensible space, according to CAL FIRE. Firefighters were then able to arrive and extinguish the fire because of the defensible space.
