Fire near Paso Robles destroys RV

Fire

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - At least one RV has been destroyed in Whitley Gardens near Paso Robles. Firefighters say the flames extending into multiple RV's, cars, and trash.

The fire was first reported at 8:39 p.m. and firefighters reported containing the blaze just two hours later.

VEHICLE FIRE: Grace Dr x Ross Dr. #GraceIC RV on Fire extended into multiple RV’s, vehicles., and refuse. Fire has been contained. #Firefighters will remain on scene two more hours for mop up. @PasoRoblesFire Assisting. #CountyofSlo pic.twitter.com/YCvw4DYAeo — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 18, 2020

Flames did not jump to a neighboring house due to defensible space, according to CAL FIRE. Firefighters were then able to arrive and extinguish the fire because of the defensible space.