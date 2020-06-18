Skip to Content
Fire
Fire near Paso Robles destroys RV

Whitley RV Fire
CALFIRE SLO

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - At least one RV has been destroyed in Whitley Gardens near Paso Robles. Firefighters say the flames extending into multiple RV's, cars, and trash.

The fire was first reported at 8:39 p.m. and firefighters reported containing the blaze just two hours later.

Flames did not jump to a neighboring house due to defensible space, according to CAL FIRE. Firefighters were then able to arrive and extinguish the fire because of the defensible space.

San Luis Obispo County

