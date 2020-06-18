Avila Fire now 95% contained, burning at 445 acres

Fire

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - CAL FIRE in San Luis Obispo County reported that the Avila Fire is 95% contained as of Thursday evening.

The Avila Fire broke out Monday afternoon in the area of Gragg Canyon Rd and North Thompson Avenue near Avila Beach.

Since then, it has quickly grown to 445 acres in size.

About 100 structures were threatened when the fire first started and multiple evacuations took place, however, all evacuations have since been lifted and the size of the fire is being maintained.

No structures were destroyed and only one structure was damaged by the blaze, according to CAL FIRE.

All roads are also now open. Drivers are advised to take caution as fire equipment is still stationed around the area.

Firefighters report they are continuing to mop up heavy fire fuel around the perimeter to maintain the containment level and size of the burn.

CAL FIRE reported the number of firefighters battling the fire has been significantly reduced from the initial 300 to 110 on Thursday.

Crews will remain on scene for the next several days working on the fire, however, full containment is expected to be reached soon.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported by residents or firefighters during the course of this incident.