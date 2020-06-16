Structures threatened after fire sparks near Santa Margarita

Fire

SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. - Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire that is threatening structures near Santa Margarita.

The fire was first reported around 12:30 p.m. on 5900 Block West Pozo Road near Highway 58, east of Santa Margarita.

So far the fire has burned about 20 acres, but CAL FIRE says it has the potential to grow to be more than 100 acres. At around 1:35 p.m., CAL FIRE reduced that estimate potential to 50 acres.

The fire is burning in grass and moving towards brush, officials said.

Structures are threatened in the area and additional units are responding, CAL FIRE said.

