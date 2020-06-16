Forward progress of fire burning near Santa Margarita stopped

Fire

SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. - Firefighters responded to a vegetation fire that threatened structures near Santa Margarita Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was first reported around 12:30 p.m. on 5900 Block West Pozo Road near Highway 58, east of Santa Margarita.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found a 20-acre fire that was burning in grass and moving toward thicker brush. CAL FIRE estimated the fire that the potential to grow to over 100 acres.

At around 1:45 p.m., CAL FIRE said forward progress of the fire was stopped at about 25 acres and firefighters reached 10 percent containment.

Structures were threatened in the area and additional units responded, but there are currently no reports of structures being damaged.