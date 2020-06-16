Firefighters attack brush fire burning near Santa Maria

Fire

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Firefighters responded to a brush fire that broke out in the Santa Maria Valley Tuesday evening.

The fire was reported on West Betteravia Road near Sinton Road at around 4:50 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Santa Maria City Fire and the Guadalupe Fire Department responded and are working to put out two small fires.

Photos from Veg Fire on Betteravia and Sinton Rd. pic.twitter.com/KfKtZ6xBdd — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) June 17, 2020

The larger of the two fires is burning one to two acres in heavily wooded area with potential to double in size.

Traffic was being diverted along Betteravia between Brown and Ray roads.

Check back for updates.