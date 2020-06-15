Buellton vineyard weathers wildfire after weathering COVID-19 shutdown

Fire

BUELLTON, Calif. -- Pence Vineyards and Winery is a small, family-owned vineyard that sits on 38 acres. They specialize in pinot noir, syrah, gamay and chardonnay wines.

On March 19, they Pence Vineyard and Winery had to close their tasting room in Buellton due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two months later they were able to reopen. However Sunday the vineyard was forced to shutdown for a different reason, fire.

On Sunday afternoon a wildfire ignited in the Drum Canyon west of Buellton. The winds pushed the fire eastward toward Pence Vineyards and Winery.

More than 200 firefighters from 11 difference agencies responded to put out the fire. However a mandatory evacuation order closed parts of Highway 246 and forced 30 people to leave Pence Vineyards and Winery.