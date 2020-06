Fire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara City firefighters responded to a vegetation fire that broke out near TV Hill at the 700 block of West Cota Street in Santa Barbara.

The call came in around 12:11 p.m. Multiple engines are on scene stopping the blaze. It is unclear how much the fire has spread.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.