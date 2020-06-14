Evacuations ordered after Drum Fire breaks out near Highway 246 west of Buellton

Fire

LOMPOC, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a grass fire that broke out around 12:52 p.m. on Sunday in the area of 7369 Highway 246 and Domingos Road near Drum Canyon west of Buellton.

The blaze, which firefighters have named the Drum Fire, is spreading very quickly to the east driven by winds that are reaching up to 22 miles per hour.

An evacuation order is in place for buildings north of Highway 246 between Domingos Road and Highway 101 in the east. This evacuation includes Bobcat Springs Road west of Buellton.

Firefighters said structures are being threatened. This fire was escalated to a second alarm brush fire response so that additional resources could be sent. A helicopter and multiple engines are on scene protecting structures and executing water drops.

Law enforcement is assisting with evacuations.

An investigator is en route to the scene as well to help determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.